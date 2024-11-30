PCB To Incur Huge Losses If The ICC Strips Them Off Champions Trophy 2025 Hosting Rights

Champions Trophy 2025: The face-off between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues. Both the boards are currently in no mood to compromise as far as the fate of the upcoming ICC event is considered. The hue and cry around the infamous Hybrid Model has created a fresh set of problems for the PCB. The BCCI earlier this month had written to ICC regarding its reluctancy to send India to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy .

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on the other hand has maintained a firm stance and has said that the board is not willing to conduct the tournament in a 'Hybrid Model'. The PCB's stubbornness has increased problems for the ICC. The International Cricket Council had earlier planned to announce the schedule for Champions Trophy on November 11, 2024, but due to the rising tensions between the PCB and the BCCI, the apex global cricketing body reportedly incurred financial losses.

Recently Sri Lanka A too pulled out of their Pakistan tour midway due to political unrest, but the PCB wants to brush everything aside and host the Champions Trophy at any cost.

PCB To Take Massive Financial Hit If They Lose CT 2025 Hosting Rights

As confirmed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) supremo Mohsin Naqvi, the Pakistan Cricket Board did allocate 12.8 billion rupees for the renovation of stadiums in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi in order to host the 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy. Naqvi had assured that all three stadiums would be completely functional before the tournament gets underway.

The PCB have gone all out for the renovation of the Gaddafi Stadium and have assigned a total of 7.7 billion rupees out of 12.8 billion. A total of 1,100 million rupees have been spent for the construction of a steel-structured pavilion. Another 3,471 million rupees will be spent for a concrete office building, 1,250 million rupees for the steel structure of the enclosure, 189 million rupees for a moat, and 330 million rupees for the replacement of two LED digital screens.

A total of 3.5 billion rupees is also assigned for renovating the National Stadium in Karachi. The construction work of the Rawalpindi Stadium will cost around cost 1.5 billion rupees including 393 million rupees for replacing floodlights.

Pakistan Doubtful For Title Defence

