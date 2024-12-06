RCB's Hazlewood & Bhuvneshwar Celebrate 'First-Ever IPL Outing at Chinnaswamy' as a Memorable Return

For Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar who will be returning to the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) squad for the second time after being picked in the IPL 2025 auction, feels, it's more than just a professional opportunity—it’s a heartfelt homecoming and a very special one.

Interestingly, both the players have worn the RCB jersey before but never shouldered the bowling responsibilities at the ‘Chinnaswamy’ in any of the past seasons of IPL. Both are eager to change this piece of history and aim to create new memories in Bangalore’s beloved cricketing fortress.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who began his IPL journey with RCB in 2009, is looking forward to don the RCB colours and shoulder bowling responsibilities for RCB for the first time since he started playing in the league and create unique experiences.

“Really happy to be part of RCB, it’s where I started in 2009. I want to thank RCB management for considering me and a big shout out to the RCB fans for showing so much love. Looking forward to a great season,” said Kumar.

The Chinnaswamy Stadium which over the years has been more than just a cricket ground; it is the beating heart of Bangalore—a symbol of passion, pride, and unwavering support from fans who turn every match into a festival and brings that unreliable fearless spirit while the player takes guard at Chinnaswamy.

Echoing these sentiments, former RCB star Chris Gayle highlighted the magic of Chinnaswamy and reminiscenced the bond he created with fans. In a RCB Bold Diary video Gayle said,

“The fans, the roar, the chants, it’s fantastic, and I get goosebumps. The environment was always fantastic—win or lose, we stayed together. It’s one of the best venues I’ve played at.”

For Hazlewood, his previous stint with RCB was during the pandemic, when matches were not played in Bangalore. Despite this, he left a lasting impression, taking 23 wickets in 15 games at an economy of 8.26. Reflecting on his return, Hazlewood said,

“Excited to be back at RCB this year. We’ve got the best fans in the competition; every game feels like a home game. So, I can’t wait. Big thanks to the management for getting me back onboard this year.”

Playing at Chinnaswamy means navigating high-scoring games on a ground that challenges bowlers. Yet, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has thrived here too, taking 9 wickets in 9 games at a commendable economy of 8.25. Paired with Hazlewood’s precision, Chennaswamy is up for a special treat.