Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 22:03 IST, December 20th 2024

Rinku Singh Named Uttar Pradesh Captain For Vijay Hazare Trophy

Rinku, who led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 League title earlier this year, is keen to make the most of this opportunity.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Rinku Singh | Image: Instagram

Explosive India batter Rinku Singh was on Friday named Uttar Pradesh captain for the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, marking his first stint as skipper at the senior state level.

He succeeds Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who led the side in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Rinku, who led Meerut Mavericks to the UPT20 League title earlier this year, is keen to make the most of this opportunity.

He scored 210 runs in nine innings at a strike rate of 161.54 largely as a finisher in the tournament.

"It was a big opportunity for me to lead Meerut Mavericks in the UPT20 League, and I am happy that I could deliver," Rinku was quoted saying in ESPNCricinfo.

"I really enjoyed captaincy as it allowed me to learn many things." In IPL, Rinku, the designated finisher for Kolkata Knight Riders, was retained by the franchise alongside Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, and Ramandeep Singh.

The reigning champions will have a new captain this season after they released Shreyas Iyer, who has now joined Punjab Kings.

In such a scenario, Rinku's captaincy will be in focus in the domestic one-dayers as KKR also have the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Venkatesh Iyer as their potential captain for the next IPL.

"I am not thinking too much about the captaincy of KKR in the new IPL season," Rinku said. "I am focused on my plans for Uttar Pradesh, as I want my team to regain the trophy we had won for the first time in 2015-16." The national selectors will have a close look at the Vijay Hazare Trophy to finalise the India squad for the Champions Trophy in February-March next year.

While Rinku has become a regular for India in T20Is, he has so far played just two ODIs, having made his debut a year ago in South Africa.

Rinku has amassed 1,899 runs in 52 List A innings at an average of 48.69.

UP kick off their campaign against Jammu and Kashmir on December 21. 

Updated 22:03 IST, December 20th 2024

Recommended

No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait | LIVE
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News
9-Year-Old is Among 5 Killed in Christmas Market Attack in Germany
World News
MP Man Commits Suicide, Leaves Video Blaming Wife, Another Person
India News
Bharat Will Be Hub Of World's Biggest Economic Centres: PM In Kuwait
India News
IND Vs BAN, U19 Women's Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: Know All Details
SportFit
Albania to Ban TikTok blaming it for Promoting Violence Among Children
World News
Zesty And Bold: Spicy Blood Orange Chutney For The Festive Season
Lifestyle News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.