Rishabh Pant GIFTS Scooter to Two Men Who Rescued Him During Car Accident

Young Rishabh Pant won hearts as he gifted two men scooties who rescued him during the horrific car crash. It was back in December 2022 when Pant who was driving from Delhi to his hometown in Roorkie met with an accident. The near-fatal accident near Roorkee, Uttarakhand left Pant with a ligament tear in his right knee and two cuts on his forehead. The incident meant Pant was out of international cricket for a year. Rajat Kumar and Nishu Kumar, the people who rescued him from that crash, were in for a surprise. Pant gifted them scooters. In a clip that is now going viral, Rajat and Nishu narrate what exactly had transpired on the fateful night.

‘The muscles were hanging out’

“The muscles were hanging out of his body. From the back neck to the lower waist you could see his bone. It took five hours to put on the bandage. He was given anaesthesia twice in the process. His body looked like a piece of wood, peeled completely,” Pant's coach Devender Sharma said.

‘Those two boys were god sent’

“Those two boys were god sent. They saved Rishabh’s life. The decision to take him to Dehradun also saved his life," Umang Kumar, an independent MLA, had told Indian Express.

"Honestly if you had seen him you would not have given him a hope in hell to play cricket again. I will never forget it. He was in terrible shape. I went to see him in hospital a month after he was injured. He was battered and bruised, scarred all over," former India coach Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying by news.com.au.