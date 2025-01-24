Rohit Sharma Dies Due To Liver Infection, Cricketing Fraternity In State Of Shock Due To Opener's Sudden Demise

The second phase of Indian domestic cricket began from January 23 which features many top Indian international cricketers such as skipper Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and many more. Domestic cricket is a perfect place to strengthen the technique and the same is the case with many Indian cricketers in the present time. However, apart from all the action, shocking news has come up which mentions that a 40-year-old Indian opener named Rohit Sharma from Rajasthan died nearly a year ago on March 3, 2024, due to cardiac arrest. The news is very shocking and a wave of sadness has spread across the family.

Rohit Sharma Dies At 40

The reports mention that the real reason behind Rohit Sharma's death is due to liver infection. Rohit was ill for a long time and his treatment was going on in a hospital in the city but he died suddenly. Rohit Sharma never played for the India national cricket team but displayed a fantastic performance for Rajasthan in domestic cricket. The latter made his first-class debut for Rajasthan against Services and played his last match for the team during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match in 2014. Rohit represented Rajasthan in seven first-class matches followed by 27 List A games and four T20s.

Getting back to Indian captain Rohit Sharma's performance on his domestic cricket return after a decade, the latter failed in both innings against Jammu and Kashmir. Rohit could only score 31 runs in the match and got out cheaply in both the innings. The latter has been struggling for form for a long time in red-ball cricket. He was trolled for being constantly a flop in Tests for India and there were speculations that he will retire from Test cricket after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Sharma could only score 33 runs from three games throughout the series.

Rohit Sharma's Poor Form Continues