Shreyas Iyer Ready For IPL With Punjab Kings, Recalls 'Great Camaraderie' With Ricky Ponting

It has been a remarkable year for Punjab Kings' latest acquisition, Shreyas Iyer. At the start of the year, the Indian cricketer was part of the Mumbai team that won the Ranji Trophy for the 42nd time. He then led Kolkata Knight Riders to their third Indian Premier League title. He was also a member of the Irani Cup-winning Mumbai team.

Under his leadership, Mumbai won the 2024-25 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), their second SMAT title this season.

"Surreal feeling after winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. A lot of hard work took place behind the scenes. The boys were tremendous with their performance. Now we are done with this part," Iyer said in a video uploaded on Punjab Kings' official social media handles.

Now, the Mumbai cricketer is laser-focused on a significant task: winning a maiden IPL trophy for the Punjab Kings. Iyer, who was signed on by the Kings at the Auctions last month, expressed his excitement about joining the 'Sadda Punjab' family.

"Super excited to be part of Punjab Kings. I cannot wait to join the Punjab Kings family. It's been a great year for me to win four trophies. My main goal is to win the IPL trophy for Punjab," Iyer said.

The 30-year-old, who has previously played under the guidance of former Australia World Cup-winning Captain Ricky Ponting in the IPL, said he is looking forward to brainstorming alongside one of the cricketing legends once again. Earlier this year, the Kings announced Ponting as the new Head Coach for the franchise.