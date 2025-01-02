Published 17:35 IST, January 2nd 2025
Shubman Gill And Three Gujarat Titans Players To Be Summoned By CID In Alleged Ponzi Scam Connection
The CID is likely to summon Shubman Gill after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The final Test match is scheduled to be played in Sydney.
Indian batting sensation Shubman Gill, who led the Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024, is likely to be summoned by the Gujarat CID branch in connection with an alleged Rs 450 crore ponzi scam. Three other cricketers, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, and Mohit Sharma, who are also part of the Gujarat Titans team, will be summoned by the CID for questioning.
The development comes after the alleged mastermind behind the ponzi scheme, Bhupendrasinh Zala, was interrogated by the Gujarat CID. During questioning, Zala reportedly admitted that he had failed to return the investments made by the cricketers involved in the scam.
Bhupendrasinh Zala, who has been accused of orchestrating the massive chit-fund scam, is said to have collected Rs 6,000 crore in financial transactions, totaling Rs 175 crore. The scam allegedly involved the collection of funds from investors through various offices set up across Gujarat.
According to reports, Shubman Gill invested Rs 1.95 crore in the scheme, while Mohit Sharma, Tewatia, and Sudharsan made smaller contributions. The CID is likely to summon Gill after the conclusion of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. The fifth and final Test match is scheduled to be played in Sydney from January 3 onwards.
