'Some Of The Commentators': Pat Cummins Finally Addresses Rumours Of A Rift In Australian Team

India vs Australia: Australian captain Pat Cummins has put to rest rumors of a rift within the team's dressing room, ahead of the second Test match against India in Adelaide.

The speculation surrounding a possible divide within the team began after Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood made a surprising comment following India's massive lead in the first Test match in Perth. When asked about the Australian batsmen's strategy for the final innings, Hazlewood responded by saying that the media should ask the batters themselves, as he was going to focus on preparing for the next Test.

“You probably have to ask one of the batters that question. I’m sort of relaxing and trying to get a bit of physio and a bit of treatment, and I’m probably looking mostly towards the next Test and what plans we can do against these batters," Josh Hazlewood had said.

Pat Cummins clears the air around a rift in the Australian team

Josh Hazlewood's comment sparked concerns about a potential rift between the team's bowlers and batters. However, Pat Cummins has now addressed the issue, dismissing the rumors and reaffirming the team's unity. Cummins accused some commentators of trying to create headlines out of nothing, adding that it happens when a team loses.

“The team’s great. Some of the commentators got that 100 percent wrong. We’ve prepared like we always do and get around each other. It’s a great feeling around the team. We don’t make too much of it," Pat Cummins said while addressing a press conference on Thursday.

“When things don’t go right, there are enough commentators that will support you but also some that will, of course, create some headlines. We try not to take too much notice of it. We just go about our things," he added.

India vs Australia 2nd Test

Australia lost the first match against India by a massive margin of 295 runs, one of their biggest defeats in Test cricket at home. Australia will be hoping to bounce back in the pink-ball Test match in Adelaide, where they boast a formidable record. India, on the other hand, will return with regular captain Rohit Sharma back into the side and Shubman Gill making the playing XI. This will provide a huge boost to the Indian cricket team and Australia may find it hard to level the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.