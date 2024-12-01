Syed Mushtaq Ali T20: Suryakumar Yadav To Join Mumbai Squad From Andhra Game

India's T20 skipper Suryakumar Yadav will be back in action for Mumbai's next Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy game against Andhra on Tuesday, December 3 after taking a short two-week break to attend a family function. Just like he has done in some earlier occasions, Surya might not lead the side with Shreyas Iyer in charge till now and will be one of the regular players.

Surya, who led India to an emphatic 3-1 series win over South Africa will link up with the Mumbai squad in Hyderabad on Monday and is expected to turn up for the next game against Andhra.

He had intimated the Mumbai Cricket Association about his unavailability during the initial few group league games owing to a family function.

It is understood that Surya is absolutely fine with Iyer continuing as the skipper and is ready to bat at any position that the team management feels is suitable for 'SKY'.

Playing for Mumbai across all domestic tournaments whenever he is available has been top priority for Surya and he would continue doing that. He will be playing the remainder of the SMAT for Mumbai and also in the Vijay Hazare Trophy starting December 21. The idea is to play for India across formats.

In a recent series against South Africa, the skipper relinquished his own set batting position at number three for Tilak Varma, who had requested his skipper for that particular slot.