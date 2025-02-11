Team India's Jasprit Bumrah Confusion Gets Bigger, Star Bowler's Replacement For Champions Trophy 2025 Short-Listed: REPORT

The 2025 edition of the Champions Trophy is just around the corner and all the eight participating teams will put their best foot forward to win the marquee ICC event. The Indian cricket team start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign on February 20 against neighbours and arch-rivals Bangladesh. India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Bangladesh are all in the same group. The Indian cricket team is currently playing an ODI series against England as a dress rehearsal for the upcoming ICC event.

Barring Jasprit Bumrah, India have almost the same side for Champions Trophy as compared to the England series. Bumrah was not included in the side due to an injury that he picked up in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series. The star India pacer is currently in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and is undergoing rehabilitation in order to get ready for the Champions Trophy.

Decision On Bumrah Likely To Be Taken Soon

Jasprit Bumrah was likely to feature in the India vs England third ODI that is to be played in the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bumrah was added to India's provisional squad for the Champions Trophy but the status of his recovery is still under severe doubts. Bumrah recently underwent a scan of his back at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as reported by ESPNCricinfo. The report further states that the medical staff will inform the selectors about the current condition of Bumrah's injury.

The report also claims that Harshit Rana is likely to be added in the Champions Trophy squad if Bumrah misses out. Press Trust of India (PTI) had earlier reported that the team management will wait till the last hour to get Bumrah fit in time. Bumrah not playing the Champions Trophy will be a massive blow to India's aspirations.

India Seal ODI Series Against England