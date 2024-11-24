'You Will See A Lot!': DC's New Coach Badani Seeks Ultimate Success Through Unassuming Leadership

Aiming to overhaul their team for a better campaign, the Delhi Capitals are getting ready to profit on the next IPL 2025 super auction. With a deliberate eye on obtaining top players and future stars, the team aims to improve key areas such as bowling and batting. To improve team relationships, the administration wants to combine seasoned players with new ones. The Capitals will be eager to make calculated offers in line with their long-term IPL success strategy as the auction gets ready.

DC's new coach wants to work quietly in the background to ensure the team's success

Delhi Capitals’ newly-appointed head coach Hemang Badani believes in working silently in the background and said the approach can yield rich dividends for the team in the upcoming IPL.

“I’ve earned my stripes to be here and I feel that there will be good decisions made and good things that could happen for DC in the years to come," Badani said ahead of the IPL 2025 player auction to be held at the Abady Al Johar Arena here on November 24 and 25.

“You will see a lot more strategising, you will see a very silent coach, who works in the background. I prefer to let my work do the talking. I’ve been blessed with some success in the T20 cricket purely because I genuinely believe that I have the passion towards coaching, and I think I can make an impact," he added.

Speaking about his goal, the former India all-rounder said, “My end goal has always been to win.

“This primarily comes from my playing days where I didn’t leave back a legacy. I want to leave a legacy as a coach. I will do my best to win the title for DC," he said.

Delhi released their skipper Rishabh pant ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions and they will be on the hunt to find a new skipper. Mitchell Marsh was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auctions, Delhi have two RTMs left and it won't be surprising if they go behind Marsh.