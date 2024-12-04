Search icon
Published 10:05 IST, December 4th 2024

AC Milan and Bologna reach Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing wins

AC Milan and Bologna advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing victories on Tuesday.Milan thrashed Serie B leader Sassuolo 6-1, while Bologna routed Serie A struggler Monza 4-0.

Theo Hernandez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Lecce at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy | Image: Spada/LaPresse via AP

AC Milan and Bologna advanced to the Italian Cup quarterfinals with convincing victories on Tuesday.

Milan thrashed Serie B leader Sassuolo 6-1, while Bologna routed Serie A struggler Monza 4-0.

The Rossoneri will face either Roma or Sampdoria in the last eight. Bologna will play the winners of Atalanta’s match against Cesena.

Both those round of 16 matches take place next week.

Tuesday’s match at San Siro was all but over after less than 23 minutes as Sassuolo was swept away by a double from Samuel Chukwueze and other goals by Tijjani Reijnders and Rafael Leão.

It had been a much-changed starting lineup for Milan ahead of a tough Serie A trip to Atalanta on Friday and the Rossoneri made four further changes at halftime.

Milan nevertheless extended its advantage through Davide Calabria and Tammy Abraham, either side of a consolation goal for Sassuolo from Samuele Mulattieri.

Bologna scored two goals in each half, with Tommaso Pobega and Riccardo Orsolini netting in the first period and Benjamín Domínguez and Santiago Castro in the second.

However, Orsolini limped off shortly after scoring and Bologna now faces an anxious wait to discover the extent of his injury. The Italy forward is Bologna’s top goalscorer this season, with six goals.

Updated 10:05 IST, December 4th 2024

