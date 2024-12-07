Another Setback for Pep Guardiola as Two More Manchester City Stars To Miss the Crystal Palace Match

Manchester City, poised to build on their recent comeback with momentum from a 3-0 triumph over Nottingham Forest, will face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. City, currently ranked fourth in the league, needs to secure three points to maintain their competitiveness with league leaders Liverpool, while also capitalising on Palace's challenges as they sit in 17th place. Despite the injuries to key players like Rodri and other stars, Pep Guardiola's team remains determined to deliver a strong performance; Kevin De Bruyne will play a crucial role in midfield as they strive for a crucial away win.

Another 2 Manchester City stars are likely to miss the clash against Crystal Palace in the Premier League

Phil Foden and defender Nathan Ake have been ruled out of Manchester City’s game at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

City manager Pep Guardiola provided injury updates on Friday and the list included defender Manuel Akanji, as well.

“Nathan is out. Manu we’ll see,” Guardiola said at a news conference.

Foden had bronchitis and missed Wednesday’s match against Nottingham Forest — a 3-0 victory that snapped City’s seven-game winless run.

“He is not ready,” Guardiola said.

Foden has no goals in 10 Premier League appearances, though he’s netted three times in five Champions League games.

Ake and Akanji started on Wednesday and picked up injuries.

Guardiola confirmed that John Stones and Mateo Kovacic were not ready to return for the four-time defending champion.

City entered the weekend in fourth place; Palace was one spot above the relegation zone.

De Bruyne’s future

On Wednesday, Kevin De Bruyne made his first start since September and had a goal and an assist before being substituted off in the 74th minute.

“We’ll see how he reacts to this amount of games,” Guardiola said.

The Belgium playmaker’s contract expires at the end of this season.

“I don’t know. I’m not involved in that,” Guardiola said when asked if the team is any closer to a resolution on De Bruyne’s future. “I would like to have a 23-year-old and sign a contract for 10 more years for him, so this is what I would like, but we’ll see.”