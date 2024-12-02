Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 21:44 IST, December 2nd 2024

Fiorentina Says Edoardo Bove Is Awake And Alert After Being Placed In A Medically Induced Coma

Midfielder Edoardo Bove, who collapsed during a game on Sunday and was put in a medically induced coma, is now awake and "alert," according to Italian soccer team Fiorentina.

Edoardo Bove, injured, is transported to a waiting ambulance during the Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Inter at the Artemio Franchi Stadium | Image: LaPresse via AP

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Italian soccer club Fiorentina says midfielder Edoardo Bove is awake and "alert” after being placed in a medically induced coma following his collapse during a game on Sunday.

The 22-year-old Bove collapsed on the field in the 16th minute of a Serie A match against Inter Milan. He was carried off on a stretcher to an ambulance near the pitch and taken to Careggi Hospital in Florence. The game was abandoned.

“Edoardo Bove, following an uneventful night, was awakened and extubated this morning. He is currently awake, alert and oriented,” the team said on X .

Bove is a product of the Roma youth academy and joined Fiorentina on loan in the offseason with the option to make the move permanent.

He has scored one goal in 11 Serie A games this season.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Updated 21:44 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.