Gabriel Mimics Gyokeres in Cheeky Goal Celebration in Champions League

Arsenal defender Gabriel kept Viktor Gyokeres quiet — then had the audacity to steal the in-demand Sporting Lisbon striker's trademark goal celebration.

After heading in Arsenal's third first-half goal in the Champions League on Tuesday, Gabriel linked the fingers of his hands and placed them over his eyes, before laughing with his teammates.

It was most likely a dig at Gyokeres, the Sweden striker who has quickly become one of European soccer's hottest properties . That is how Gyokeres celebrates his goals — and he has scored plenty of those this season.

Gyokeres has scored 24 goals for Sporting in all competitions and was coming off netting four for Sweden in a Nations League match against Azerbaijan.

Earlier in the first half, Gabriel had enjoyed tackling and dispossessing Gyokeres near the Arsenal area — waving both his arms in a gesture to the crowd.