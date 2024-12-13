Published 20:14 IST, December 13th 2024
Harry Kane Set To Return For Bayern Munich Next Week After Injury, Coach Kompany Assures
Coach Vincent Kompany announced on Friday that Harry Kane will return to action for Bayern Munich the following week after suffering a muscle injury. The England captain hasn't played since being treated for his right thigh during Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on November 30.
Harry Kane is set to make his return for Bayern Munich next week following a muscle injury, coach Vincent Kompany said Friday.
The England captain hasn't played since he went off in Bayern's 1-1 draw with Borussia Dortmund on Nov. 30 after receiving treatment on his right thigh.
Kane's missed three games since then and Kompany said Kane wouldn't be available for Saturday's Bundesliga game at Mainz, either, but could return next week ahead of playing Leipzig on Dec. 20.
“It’s actually gone really quickly and well for Harry. It was tight for this game, but it looks good for Leipzig," Kompany said.
"I’m obviously only focused on Mainz now but regarding Harry, it’s great. It’s not the case that we’ve had a setback or something. It looks good.”
Kane has scored 20 goals in 19 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.
