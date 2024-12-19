Search icon
Published 18:26 IST, December 19th 2024

Hyderabad Fc Sack Head Coach Thangboi Singto For Poor Show In Indian Super League

Following Hyderabad FC's dismal start to the Indian Super League (ISL) season, head coach Thangboi Singto was fired with immediate effect. Hyderabad FC is presently ranked 12th in the standings.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thangboi Singto | Image: Instagram/@thangboisingto

Hyderabad FC have sacked head coach Thangboi Singto with immediate effect after the side's disappointing run so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

Hyderabad FC are currently in the 12th spot on the points table, with two wins and a draw from 11 matches.

Singto has been associated with the club for close to half a decade. He was appointed as the head coach in July 2023 after having served as the assistant coach and technical director (youth) since 2020.

"Hyderabad FC thanks Mr Singto for his dedication, professionalism, and contributions to the club and wishes him the very best for his future endeavours," the club said in a statement.

Assistant coach Shameel Chembakath will assume the role of interim head coach till the club makes further announcements.

Singto's sacking came a few days after Kerala Blasters announced the termination of services of their head coach Mikael Stahre after a string of poor performances by the club in the ongoing ISL.

During his tenure at the helm of Hyderabad FC, Singto guided the team through testing times, managing 36 matches across various competitions.

Notably under him, Hyderabad FC made history by becoming the first team to win an ISL game with an all-Indian squad last season.

The Manipur-born tactician was earlier the head coach of I-League side Shillong Lajong and had served as assistant coach of ISL clubs NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters.

Hyderabad FC will return to action on Monday when they host NorthEast United FC.

Updated 18:26 IST, December 19th 2024

