Indian Women's Team To Play Maldives In Two FIFA Friendlies
The Blue Tigresses last played an international match at the SAFF Women's Championships in October where they lost to Nepal in the semifinals.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
A glimpse of the match between India and Japan | Image: AIFF
The Indian women's team is set to play Maldives in two FIFA international friendlies on December 30 and January 2 in Bengaluru, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) said on Friday.
The two matches will be played at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence in Bengaluru.
India is ranked 69th while Maldives is at 163, as per the latest FIFA rankings released on December 13.
