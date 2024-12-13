Injured Mbappé To Travel With Real Madrid To Qatar With Hopes Of Playing Intercontinental Cup Final

Kylian Mbappé will miss one Spanish league game with a leg injury but Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti hopes his striker will recover from in time to play the Intercontinental Cup final next week.

Ancelotti said Friday that the left-thigh injury that Mbappé sustained this week will rule him out of Saturday’s La Liga match at Rayo Vallecano.

But the Italian coach said that Mbappé will travel with the rest of his teammates to Qatar for the Intercontinental Cup final on Dec. 18, when Madrid will face either Pachuca or Al Ahly.

“We will see if he can play without taking any (injury) risks,” Ancelotti told reporters. “He will travel because we think he can recover from the injury.”