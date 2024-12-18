Is This the Start of the End for the UEFA Champions League and the Rise of European Super League?

Over the last decade, proposals for the European Super League have sparked significant debate within the football community. Advocates argue it would create a more competitive and lucrative alternative to the UEFA Champions League. However, many fans, players, and clubs oppose the idea, fearing it would undermine the sport's traditional values and competition.

The Unify League is soccer’s latest incarnation of a breakaway European Super League

Organizers of a breakaway European Super League have revealed new plans to create a rival to the Champions League.

The Unify League is the latest incarnation of a proposed elite competition for the biggest soccer clubs in Europe. It comes after the launch of a Super League in 2021 collapsed when clubs backed out in the face of angry fan protests.

Madrid-based A22-Sports Management said Tuesday it has submitted proposals to governing bodies UEFA and FIFA for official recognition of its proposed competition.

“Now is the time for all stakeholders, including UEFA and FIFA, to bring real innovation that prioritizes fan experience and affordability, player welfare and match competitiveness,” said A22 chief executive Bernd Reichart.

The Court of Justice of the European Union ruled last year that UEFA and FIFA acted contrary to EU competition law by blocking plans for a Super League.

That decision was celebrated at the time by Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez, who said a “Europe of freedoms has triumphed.”

Madrid has been one of the main supporters of a breakaway league, along with Barcelona — but the rest of the proposal’s original backers pulled out.

Perez, who is in Doha, Qatar, for the Intercontinental Cup final on Wednesday, had not commented publicly on the new proposals.

In 2021 a group of 12 of Europe’s most storied clubs announced plans to create a new league that would have effectively replaced the Champions League — Europe’s elite club tournament. The controversial plans, which were met with fury from fans and politicians, would have seen 15 top clubs protected from relegation and provided guaranteed entry of teams regardless of their success in national competitions.

A22 launched a revised format last year with promotion, relegation and exit from the competition — as well as a women’s tournament.

The latest plans would include 96 clubs with qualification “based on annual performance in domestic leagues,” the company said.

A key part of the new format, which would include four leagues for men and two for women, would be free streaming of games to “directly connect clubs to their global fan bases,” according to A22.

While A22 said its plans had come after discussions with clubs, leagues and “other parties,” it is not clear which teams would back a rival to the Champions League.

Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan were part of the original breakaway group.

Madrid and Barcelona are the only members of that group not to have publicly distanced themselves from a breakaway.

A22 describes itself as an advisory firm, which has focused on “creating and organizing new pan-European club football competitions”.

Reichart was previously a broadcasting executive and was CEO of companies such as RTL Deutschland and VOX.

A22 co-founder Anas Laghrari has a background in finance and is described as having led “financing initiatives for the renovations of iconic stadiums” as well as advising on sponsorships in sport.

Co-founder John Hahn has overseen investment in telecommunications, media and technology, according to A22’s website.

UEFA, FIFA and the European Club Association did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the proposals.