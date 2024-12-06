ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC Aim to Bounce Back in Home Clash Against East Bengal FC

Chennaiyin FC will look to return to winning ways when they face East Bengal in the Indian Super League 2024-25 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai, on Saturday.

After ten games this season, seven of which were on the road, the Marina Machans have recorded three wins and three draws. Currently three points off the playoff spots, they face an East Bengal side sitting at the bottom of the table. However, East Bengal comes into the clash with momentum, having secured their first win of the season against NorthEast United FC.

“We’re under no illusions; East Bengal are a very good side. They showed that last time against NorthEast United and earlier by qualifying for the AFC competitions, which is a big achievement for Indian football,” said Chennaiyin head coach Owen Coyle during his pre-match press conference in Chennai.

“For us, it’s about getting back to what we do best. We didn’t perform well in Kerala and let ourselves and everyone else down. Against Mohun Bagan, we played well and deserved something from the game. Now, we must be at our best, and if we are, we’ve shown we can win tough games,” Coyle added.

Coyle also highlighted how recent cyclonic conditions and heavy rains in Chennai had impacted the team’s preparations. The team’s return from Kolkata was delayed, and training sessions were disrupted. However, he assured that the team was now focused and ready for the challenge ahead.

Joining Coyle was team captain Ryan Edwards, who stressed the importance of defensive discipline moving forward.

“The key for us defensively, as a team, not just the back four, is limiting mistakes. When you look back, four penalties and two set-piece goals have hurt us–all avoidable. Individual mistakes in games like Mohammedan have cost us points. It’s about tightening those areas,” Edwards said.

Chennaiyin FC has a positive record against East Bengal, having won two out of their eight ISL meetings, with five games ending in draws.

CFC vs EBFC: Head-to-Head Record