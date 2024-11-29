Search icon
Published 21:41 IST, November 29th 2024

'Mbappe Can't': Cristiano Ronaldo Still The King In Taking Penalties; Scores SUPER Goal for Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo just could not spot-scoring goals. The Al Nassr forward netted a fantastic goal from the spot to give his side a 1-0 cushion over Damac.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: screengrab

Cristiano Ronaldo just could not spot-scoring goals. The Al Nassr forward netted a fantastic goal from the spot to give his side a 1-0 cushion over Damac at the Al-Awwal Park. The goal has brought Ronaldo's tally to 8 goals in the Saudi Pro League 2024-25 season.

Cristiano Ronaldo Scores Incredible Goal From The Spot

In a week when some of the notable players from the teams that hold the stature of European giants have missed a penalty goal in the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo at 39, is still a class above the rest when it comes to slotting it in from the spot. The Portuguese superstar through his usual run made an unusual stop that he seldom takes before striking the ball, but the final delivery was Ronaldo-esque sublime. He picked the right side of the keeper, who guessed the correct direction yet could not help but witness the ball smashing the inside of the goal post.  

Also Read | Ruben Amorim Gets WINNING Start In Europa League To Life At Man United

Reactions following goal

Also Read | Lionel Messi Reflects on His Most Special Moment at Barcelona

Courtesy of the 17th minute strike Al-Nassr went 1-0 up over Damac. This is Cristiano Ronaldo's 914th career goal. Ronaldo has over 160 penalty goals to his name. He has an astounding conversion rate of above 84%. After scoring the goal, Ronaldo signaled to his mother, who was in attendance. Thereby, dedicating the goal to her.
 

 

 

Updated 21:41 IST, November 29th 2024

