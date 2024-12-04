Search icon
Published 11:25 IST, December 4th 2024

Manuel Neuer's Blunder Propels Bayern Munich's Exit From German Cup With Loss To Bayer Leverkusen

Manuel Neuer's crucial mistake contributed to Bayern Munich's unexpected loss against Bayer Leverkusen, resulting in an early exit from the German Cup.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Manuel Neuer's Blunder Propels Bayern Munich's Exit From German Cup With Loss To Bayer Leverkusen | Image: AP

Bayern Munich exited the DFB-Pokal after a 1-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in the round of 16 at Allianz Arena. In the 17th minute, a tackle on Jeremie Frimpong resulted in Manuel Neuer's dismissal, leaving the hosts with just 10 men. Bayern failed to score even though she controlled possession with 59% and produced 14 shots. With a header from Alex Grimaldo's cross, Nathan Tella broke the tie in the 69th minute and sent the defending champions Leverkusen into the quarterfinals.

Manuel Neuer gets sent off for 1st time and Bayern Munich exits German Cup early again

Manuel Neuer was sent off for the first time and Bayern Munich crashed out of the German Cup in the third round with a 1-0 loss at home to defending champion Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Neuer was never before sent off over a long career including 124 games for Germany, but the Bayern captain was shown a straight red card in the 17th minute for taking out Jeremie Frimpong with a body check when the Dutch winger was almost through on goal after a long pass from Johnathan Tah. Bayern’s players protested but there had been no attempt from Neuer to play the ball.

Leverkusen needed patience to take advantage against a riled-up Bayern team that created better chances in the first half. The home team was without Harry Kane, injured over the weekend against Borussia Dortmund. Bayern confirmed a right hamstring injury and said the England captain will be out “for the time being.”

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent on Patrik Schick for the second half, but the in-form Czech forward limped off with what looked like a left calf injury after less than 15 minutes.

Nathan Tella replaced Schick in the 61st, then scored eight minutes later with a header to Álex Grimaldo’s perfectly positioned cross.

“The first title of the season is gone, and that hurts,” Bayern midfielder Joshua Kimmich said.

Alonso, a former Bayern midfielder, has never lost in five games against his former club while Leverkusen coach.

Bayern was knocked out in the second round last season.

Also, Werder Bremen defeated second-division side Darmstadt 1-0.

Earlier, 2022 finalist Freiburg was knocked out in a 3-1 loss at third-division team Arminia Bielefeld, and Stuttgart won 3-0 at Jahn Regensburg.

(AP)

Updated 11:25 IST, December 4th 2024

