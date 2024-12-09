'It Almost Slipped Away': Marc Cucurella's HILARIOUS Take On Him Slipping Twice After Chelsea's Win

Chelsea's 4-3 win over Tottenham Hotspurs was not without it's own set of drama as the match saw Chelsea player Marc Cucurella slip twice in the opening minutes of the game which gave Tottenham the lead against the Blues. There seemed to be an issue with the boots that Cucurella was wearing and once he changed his boots, it was game on as Chelsea came in from behind to take home the three points against the London based Spurs.

After the match, Marc Cucurella took to social media to share a hilarious take on him slipping during the match.

Changing Of Cleats Seemed To Get The Job Done For Cucurella Against Spurs

Chelsea defender Marc Cucurella changed his cleats just 12 minutes into the game after his slips contributed to both of Tottenham’s early goals in the teams’ London derby in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Spain international ceded possession by slipping on the turf at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the fifth and 11th minutes — and from the ensuing attacks, Spurs scored through Dominic Solanke and Dejan Kulusevski.

Immediately after Kulusevski’s shot hit the net to make it 2-0, Cucurella sprinted to the sideline while shrugging his shoulders and pointed to his cleats. He took them off and threw them away in disgust before putting on new ones.

It seemed to work.

Within six minutes, he provided the pass that led to Jadon Sancho scoring for Chelsea to make it 2-1.

Marc Cucurella's Hilarious Take On Him Slipping During Chelsea-Tottenham Match

Chelsea went on to win 4-3 — and Cucurella posted a photo on social media after the match, showing the first cleats he wore nestled in a bin.

“It almost slipped away,” Cucurella wrote on Instagram Stories, “but proud of the amazing team effort to turn things around.”