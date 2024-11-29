Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 17:34 IST, November 29th 2024

Mumbai City Fc, Hyderabad FC Look To Overcome Recent Setbacks

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday, hoping to overcome setbacks in recent times. Mumbai City FC enter this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mumbai City FC Players | Image: MumbaiCityFC/X

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday, hoping to overcome setbacks in recent times.

Mumbai City FC enter this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from their first eight fixtures, courtesy of two wins and four draws, the Islanders sit on the 10th place in the table.

Hyderabad FC too, went down to Odisha FC in the previous game. A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Placed 11th on the table, Hyderabad FC have accumulated seven points so far and have won as many games as the Islanders.

Both these teams have shown flashes of brilliance this season, and just need to gather some positive momentum to resurrect their runs, as soon as possible.

In their last four outings against the Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City haven't gone down to their opponents. They have won a fixture and drawn the other three.

However, their latest meeting on April 1 this year saw the Islanders bag a 3-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC. If they are able to win on Saturday, Petr Kratky's side will accomplish a new feat – winning successive games against Hyderabad FC in the ISL.

In the ongoing season, Mumbai City have conceded only one goal during the final 15 minutes of a game. This is the joint lowest along with Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC. It shows that they wrap up proceedings well, giving them ample time to stage a comeback towards the fag end if the need arises too.

Hyderabad FC have won both their previous away fixtures. The last time the outfit won more consecutive away clashes was in between December 2022 and January 2023 (4 games). That streak, however, was ended by Mumbai City themselves on February 4, 2023 (1-1 draw).

Hyderabad FC have conceded 16 goals in eight games this season. The last time, which is also the only time they conceded more goals after their first eight games was way back in the 2019-20 edition – 17 goals.

They will have to keep a watch over their backline not losing shape easily at the home of the Islanders, who will be raring to unleash their prowess after the setback against Punjab FC.

Updated 17:34 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.