Mumbai City Fc, Hyderabad FC Look To Overcome Recent Setbacks

Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC will lock horns in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday, hoping to overcome setbacks in recent times.

Mumbai City FC enter this game on the back of a 0-3 defeat to Punjab FC earlier this week. With 10 points from their first eight fixtures, courtesy of two wins and four draws, the Islanders sit on the 10th place in the table.

Hyderabad FC too, went down to Odisha FC in the previous game. A heavy 0-6 loss should inspire them to give their best, come Saturday at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Placed 11th on the table, Hyderabad FC have accumulated seven points so far and have won as many games as the Islanders.

Both these teams have shown flashes of brilliance this season, and just need to gather some positive momentum to resurrect their runs, as soon as possible.

In their last four outings against the Hyderabad FC, Mumbai City haven't gone down to their opponents. They have won a fixture and drawn the other three.

However, their latest meeting on April 1 this year saw the Islanders bag a 3-0 triumph over Hyderabad FC. If they are able to win on Saturday, Petr Kratky's side will accomplish a new feat – winning successive games against Hyderabad FC in the ISL.

In the ongoing season, Mumbai City have conceded only one goal during the final 15 minutes of a game. This is the joint lowest along with Odisha FC, Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Bengaluru FC. It shows that they wrap up proceedings well, giving them ample time to stage a comeback towards the fag end if the need arises too.

Hyderabad FC have won both their previous away fixtures. The last time the outfit won more consecutive away clashes was in between December 2022 and January 2023 (4 games). That streak, however, was ended by Mumbai City themselves on February 4, 2023 (1-1 draw).

Hyderabad FC have conceded 16 goals in eight games this season. The last time, which is also the only time they conceded more goals after their first eight games was way back in the 2019-20 edition – 17 goals.