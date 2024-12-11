PRIME Kylian Mbappe, BEST Vinicius Jr. and GEM Bellingham Shine as Real Madrid Beat Atalanta 3-2

Real Madrid triumphed 3-2 over Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium in an exciting UEFA Champions League game. Kylian Mbappé opened the score in the tenth minute of the contest. With second half goals, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham widened Madrid's lead. Atalanta battled back; Charles De Ketelaere converted a penalty shortly before halftime and Ademola Lookman scored in the 65th minute, but Real Madrid held on for the victory. This outcome sustains Madrid's prospects for tournament qualification.

Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr. and Jude Bellingham on target as Real Madrid beats Atalanta 3-2

Real Madrid’s big stars turned on the style to revive the Spanish giant’s faltering Champions League title defense on Tuesday.

Galacticos Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham all scored in a thrilling 3-2 win at Italian league leader Atalanta. But Madrid still had to ride its luck as Mateo Retegui fired over from in front of goal in stoppage time when handed a golden chance to level the game.

It was only Madrid’s third win in the competition’s revamped league phase and leaves the 15-time champion in the unseeded playoff positions in 18th place.

“It’s a very important win. Not everyone wins here. We suffered and competed. In the Champions League, you have to suffer,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “It’s still difficult to finish in the top eight, but we have two games left to earn points.”

Six-time champion Liverpool leads the way after maintaining its perfect record in Europe this season with a 1-0 win against Girona.

Like Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain also picked up a much-needed win, beating Salzburg 3-0 to sit in the last playoff spot in 24th place.

Bayer Leverkusen is second after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan, while Aston Villa beat Leipzig 3-2 and is third.

The top eight teams advance directly to the round of 16. Positions nine to 24 face a playoff to reach the next phase.

Real response

After three losses in its opening five games of the league phase, the pressure was mounting on Madrid.

Questions were also being asked of Mbappe after his uncertain start since his offseason move from PSG. But he produced a moment of class to fire Madrid 1-0 up after 10 minutes at Gewiss Stadium — controlling the ball with his left foot and then finishing low with his right.

It was the 25-year-old Mbappe’s 50th Champions League goal. Lionel Messi is the only player to have reached that number at a younger age.

Mbappe was substituted off before halftime with an apparent physical issue and Charles De Ketelaere leveled the game before the break from the penalty spot. But two goals inside three second-half minutes from Vinicius Junior and Bellingham put Madrid in control.

Ademola Lookman’s goal made it 3-2, but Madrid survived Retegui’s late effort and held on.