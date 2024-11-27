Search icon
Published 14:48 IST, November 27th 2024

Real Madrid vs Liverpool Live Streaming: How To Watch Champions League Live In India, US, UK & AUS?

Here are all of the live streaming details for the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and Liverpool.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Kylian Mbappe in action against Barcelona as he tries to open the scoring for Real Madrid. | Image: AP

Real Madrid will be hosted by Liverpool at Anfield in a pivotal Matchday 5 game tomorrow, a much-awaited UEFA Champions League battle. With 12 points and 10 goals scored, Liverpool is in dazzling form; they have not lost in their previous four games and are top in Group C. Real Madrid, now second in the group with 6 points, aims to recover from a recent loss to Barcelona. Both sides have strong European backgrounds; hence, this game is one to see as they fight for a good spot in the knockout phases. This European confrontation promises drama and intensity.

Where will Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played at the Anfield.

When will Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match be played?

The UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be played on Wednesday, November 28 at 1:30 AM IST.

How to watch live broadcast of Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live broadcast of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in India?

The live streaming of the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool will be available on SonyLIV in India.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the USA?

Fans in the USA can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool live on Paramount+.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool live on TNT Sport and BBC

How to watch Real Madrid vs Liverpool UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match in Australia?

Fans in Australia can watch the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match between Real Madrid and Liverpool live on Stan Sport.

 

Updated 15:20 IST, November 27th 2024

