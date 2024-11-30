Ruud van Nistelrooy Joins Leicester City, Dutchman's First Game As New Club Manager Revealed

After parting ways with Manchester United, Ruud van Nistelrooy has found a new place as the manager. The Dutchman will continue to be a part of the Premier League as he has joined Leicester City, the club which he defeated as an interim manager with Manchester United. Nistelrooy departed after it was confirmed that Ruben Amorim intended to bring his coaching staff. Now that he has joined Leicester, he is all set to take the charge as his first game as a full-time manager has been revealed.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's First Game As Leicester City Manager Revealed

In a video which has been shared by EPL side Leicester City on social media platform 'X' [Formerly known as Twitter], Ruud van Nistelrooy expressed his delight in joining the Premier League side. The club's newly-appointed manager also opened up on which match-up would be his first match, and it is a home game at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England. The Dutchman is eager to bring out the best from the players.

"I am excited. I am looking forward to starting as soon as possible and get to know everybody within the club. Of course, the players and everybody at the club. And Tuesday, first home game that I can manage and can't wait to walk into the King Power Stadium and get it started altogether. To get the best out of the players and club as possible," Nistelrooy said in a video.

Van Nistelrooy: The Dutchman Who Won The Hearts Of Man United Fans

Premier League side Leicester City have appointed former Manchester United interim coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, and both parties have agreed to terms on a deal which will keep them together until June 2027. The Dutchman joined the side after departing from Manchester United. After Erik ten Hag left, Van Nistelrooy, who had previously been the team's assistant coach, was appointed as interim manager. He went on to lead the team to an undefeated run, with United winning every game except for one that ended in a draw. The last time he led Man United, the Red Devils defeated Leicester City 3-0.