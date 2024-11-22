Spain Drawn Against Netherlands In Nations League Quarter-Finals, France Paired With Croatia

European champion Spain was drawn against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Nations League on Friday, while France was paired with Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup final.

Italy will face Germany and Portugal will play Denmark. Spain is also the defending Nations League champion after winning the tournament last year.

The quarter-finalists advanced by placing first or second in the four Nations League top-tier groups that finished this week.

The two-leg quarter-finals will be played on March 20 and 23. The winners advance to a Final Four mini-tournament scheduled for June 4-8, hosted by one of the teams involved.