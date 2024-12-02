Search icon
Published 21:38 IST, December 2nd 2024

F1 Driver Esteban Ocon Released By Alpine, Jack Doohan To Drive At Season's Final GP

Alpine, a Formula 1 team, announced on Monday that Jack Doohan will make his debut in Abu Dhabi and that Esteban Ocon has been released ahead of the season's final Grand Prix.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon of France crashes out of the race during the Qatar Formula One Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar | Image: AP Photo

Formula 1 team Alpine confirmed Monday that Esteban Ocon has been released ahead of the final Grand Prix of the season and that Jack Doohan will make his debut in Abu Dhabi.

The team said in a statement that the lineup change will allow Ocon to participate in post-season tests with his new team Haas.

Alpine had announced in June that Ocon would leave at the end of the season after a troubled start to the year in F1 for him and the French-owned team.

Doohan was promoted from the reserve driver role to become Pierre Gasly's teammate. Ocon was in 14th place in the driver's standings. He crashed out of the Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Ocon made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor and joined the then-Renault team for 2020. His sole career win came at the Hungarian Grand Prix in 2021 for Alpine after a crash in wet conditions took out much of the field.

Ocon will partner with Ollie Bearman at Haas next season. The 21-year-old Doohan, son of former motorcycle world champion Mick Doohan, was third in Formula 2 last year and has been a full-time reserve for Alpine in 2024. 

Updated 21:38 IST, December 2nd 2024

