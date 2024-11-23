Hailey Van Lith scores 19 points and No. 19 TCU women rout Incarnate Word 81-43

Hailey Van Lith scored 19 points and dished out six assists, Sedona Prince had 16 points and 11 rebounds and No. 19 TCU beat Incarnate Word 81-43 on Thursday.

TCU (5-0) has won 20 straight nonconference games and 18 consecutive nonleague contests at home. The Horned Frogs were coming off their first-ever win over a reigning Final Four participant — a 76-73 victory over No. 13 NC State — to earn their highest AP Top 25 ranking since Dec. 8, 2008 on Monday.

Donovyn Hunter scored seven straight points in the first quarter to give TCU its first double-digit lead with 2:07 remaining in the frame. The Horned Frogs led 35-24 at halftime and their lead didn’t drop below 10 points the rest of the way.

TCU scored the opening 18 points of the fourth quarter as Incarnate Word missed 16 straight shots spanning the third-quarter break.

Madison Conner scored 17 points and made four 3-pointers for TCU.

Jorja Elliott and Raimi McCrary each scored eight points for Incarnate Word (3-3).

The Cardinals narrowly lost last year's meeting with TCU, 61-55, after trailing by 18 points with under five minutes to go.