  • Hambantota Bangla Tigers Crowned Champions Of Inaugural Edition Of Lanka T10 Super League

Published 17:42 IST, December 20th 2024

Hambantota Bangla Tigers Crowned Champions Of Inaugural Edition Of Lanka T10 Super League

The Titans never really had the start they wanted barring the first over where the side managed to collect 17 runs.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hambantota Bangla Tigers | Image: Lanka T10 Super League

Jaffna Titans had thoroughly dominated the first edition of Lanka T10 Super League and Hambantota Bangla Tigers during the tournament. But the Tigers roared back when it was most needed against the same opposition. Hambantota Bangla Tigers were crowned the first champions after they defeated Titans by 26 runs in the title clash.

Bangla Tigers had put up a big total of 133/7 on the board in 10 overs, courtesy some power-hitting from Mohammad Shahzad, captain Dasun Shanaka, Shevon Daniel which was followed by a late surge from Kennar Lewis and Dhananjaya Lakshan.

Openers Shahzad who struck 26 off 11 and Kusal Perera stitched an opening stand of 35 runs in 4.2 overs but lost a few wickets in regular intervals to get reduced to 59/3. Shanaka then joined hands with Daniel and the two scored a partnership of 44 runs for the fourth wicket before the skipper eventually departed for 21 off 10. Daniel struck 26 off 15.

Later, Lewis (10 off 4) and Lakshan (10* off 2) then pushed the paddle and contributed some valuable runs lower down the order.

The Titans never really had the start they wanted barring the first over where the side managed to collect 17 runs. They lost wickets at regular intervals and were pushed on the backfoot by the Hambantota bowlers. Richard Gleeson was the pick of the bowlers after he returned with figures of 3/21 in two overs while Shanaka scalped a couple of wickets for 4 runs in one over.

Tom Abell was the lone warrior for Jaffna as he returned unbeaten at 54 off 27.

The finale was decorated with some brilliant electrifying performances from singer Hana Shafa and musical Wasthi that kept the spectators and fans glued to their seats and tv sets.

Updated 17:42 IST, December 20th 2024

