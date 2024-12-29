Hemanth Muddappa Bags 15th National Title In Motorcycle Drag Racing

Indian rider Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing on Sunday bagged his 15th National title at the fourth and final round of the MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship 2024 here.

The Bengaluru rider sealed his 13th title, even before stepping on the track, as he garnered an unbeatable lead of 29 points in the 4-stroke 1051 to 1650cc Super Sport class.

On Sunday, he achieved an unparalleled milestone taking part in three more classes and won two of them to claim a triple crown in the 2024 Nationals, an unprecedented 15 career National titles. He bagged second in the other class.

"The past eight years have been an incredible journey with my team Mantra Racing and all the amazing mechanics who made this possible. This moment of triumph and celebration belongs to my family, friends, and everyone who supported me through thick and thin," Muddappa said.