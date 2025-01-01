HIL 2024-25: Soorma Hockey Club Gear Up For Tactical Test Against UP Rudras

Soorma Hockey Club are set to take on the UP Rudras in their second match of Hero Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium. Soorma comes into the game on the back of a bonus point earned in a shootout, following a 1-1 draw against the Tamil Nadu Dragons in their opener. Meanwhile, the UP Rudras secured three points in their first match with a commanding 3-1 victory over the Kalinga Lancers.

In their opener, Soorma Hockey Club dominated key metrics, including possession, shots, and circle entries. Reflecting on their first match, Head Coach Jeroen Baart said, “I think the first half was a bit of a chess game, whereas the third quarter saw both teams pick up momentum. The first goal opened up the game a bit, and we started creating more chances after that,” he explained.

“When you look back at it, the statistics and the footage, we should have come out with all three points. But when you are losing 1-0 with seven minutes to go, you have to be satisfied with a draw and a bonus point from the shootout,” Baart added.

Looking ahead to the match against the UP Rudras, Baart acknowledged the competitive nature of the tournament. “As we have already seen in the first few games of the HIL, it is going to be close,” he said. “It’s nice that it’s always exciting until the end, and each game will be a tight contest. It’s going to be an interesting tactical puzzle.”

Belgian Midfielder Victor Wegnez, a key figure in Soorma’s midfield, shared his perspective on the game plan for the Rudras, emphasizing the importance of solid defensive work and making the most of penalty corner opportunities.

"I think for us the key will be to defend first and try to get as many penalty corners as we can. We have very good defenders and a strong team for penalty corners with the likes of Harmanpreet, Jeremy Hayward, and Nicolas Della Torre”, opined the 29-year-old.

Soorma Hockey Club will face UP Rudras on 2nd January 2025 at 8:15 PM IST.

The matches will be broadcast on multiple channels and in multiple languages. The lineup includes the Doordarshan network, including DD Sports, as well as Sony Sports Network - Sony Ten 1, 3, and 4.