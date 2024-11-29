Search icon
Published 23:38 IST, November 29th 2024

Hockey India Launches Official Mobile Application Ahead of Hockey India League

In a significant step towards further democratizing the sport and enriching the fan experience, Hockey India on Thursday launched the official Hockey India App.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hockey India Launches Official App | Image: www.hockeyindia.org

In a significant step towards further democratizing the sport and enriching the fan experience, Hockey India on Thursday launched the official Hockey India and Hockey India League application for mobile devices.

Hockey India Launches Its Official Mobile Application

The launch comes as excitement builds for the return of the Hockey India League, a tournament that brings together top talent from around the globe to showcase their skills in India. With the app’s comprehensive offerings, fans can stay connected and engaged as the league gears up for its much-awaited revival.

The app promises to be a one-stop destination for fans and stakeholders. From the latest photos and press releases to detailed information on squads, fixtures, and stats, the application provides an immersive experience  

A standout feature of the app is its streaming capabilities, enabling users to watch various tournaments live. This includes the ongoing 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 and the Junior Men's Asia Cup, among other prominent events. This functionality highlights Hockey India’s commitment to making the sport more accessible to a broader audience.

Speaking about the launch, Hockey India League Governing Committee Chairperson Dr Dilip Tirkey said, “The official Hockey India and Hockey India League app is a step towards bringing the sport closer to its fans. We aim to provide seamless access to updates, live action, and exclusive content, ensuring that hockey remains at the forefront of India’s sporting landscape.”

Adding to this, Hockey India League Governing Committee Member Shri Bhola Nath Singh noted, “This app is not just for fans but also for players and officials, creating a unified platform to celebrate and grow the game together. By integrating numerous features we aim to bridge the gap between the game and fans. The app is a testament to our vision of building a vibrant hockey ecosystem accessible to all."

The app is now available for download on both Android and iOS platforms, promising an enhanced digital experience for hockey enthusiasts across the country and beyond.
 

Updated 23:38 IST, November 29th 2024

