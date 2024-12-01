India Hammer Korea 8-1 To Top Pool A In Junior Asia Cup Hockey, Face Malaysia In Semifinal

Already through to the semifinals, defending champions India thrashed South Korea 8-1, with Arshdeep Singh scoring a hat-trick, to top Pool A with an all-win record in the men's Junior Asia Cup hockey tournament here on Sunday.

Arshdeep struck in the 9th, 44th and 60th minute while Araijeet Singh Hundal (3rd, 37th) struck a brace.

Gurjot Singh (11th), Rosan Kujur (27th) and Rohit (30th) scored a goal each for India in their last pool match.

Kim Taehyeon (18th) scored the lone goal for Korea.

India collected 12 points from four wins. Japan also qualified for semifinals from Pool A as second-placed team with nine points, courtesy three wins and one loss (against India).

India face Pool B second-placed team Malaysia, who secured seven points from four matches, in the semifinal on Tuesday.

Pakistan, who beat Malaysia 4-1 on Sunday, topped Pool B with 12 points after winning all their four matches and they face Japan in the other semifinal, also on Tuesday.

India needed just three minutes into the match to take the lead with Hundal scoring from a penalty corner.

Arshdeep and Gurjot scored a field goal each in quick succession to give India 3-0 lead in the first quarter.

Korea made a brief fightback in the second quarter and Kim Taehyeon reduced the margin with a field goal in the 18th minute.

But Rosan Kujur restored the three-goal lead for India in the 27th minute before Rohit struck at the stroke of half-time from the penalty corner to go to the breather 5-1 ahead.

Hundal struck again via a field goal seven minutes after resumption for his second goal of the match. One minute before the end of the third quarter, Arshdeep also scored his second goal to make it 7-1 for India.

Arshdeep then scored a fine field goal to complete his hat-trick a few seconds before the final hooter.

India got five penalty corners in the match and converted two of them, while Korea could not score from the lone PC they earned.

This tournament doubles up as a qualifier for next year’s FIH Hockey Junior World Cup, which will be hosted by India.

The top six teams will qualify, but as hosts, India have already secured their spot. Having finished already among top six, the seventh-placed team will also earn a berth.