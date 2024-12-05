Rio Olympics Bronze-Winning German Coach Altenburg Joins Kalinga Lancers

Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics , was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.

A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany's hockey history.

He has also guided the national team to silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.

"I've always admired Indian hockey, and I’m grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity," Altenburg was quoted as saying in a release.

"We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team's success." David John , the strategy director for Lancers, said the German has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels.

"His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time," John added.