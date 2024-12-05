Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:53 IST, December 5th 2024

Rio Olympics Bronze-Winning German Coach Altenburg Joins Kalinga Lancers

Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
India Beat South Korea in Hockey | Image: X

 Valentin Altenburg, who led Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics , was on Thursday named the head of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers' coaching staff for the upcoming Hockey India League.

A respected figure in international hockey with over a decade of experience, the 43-year-old is the youngest senior men's coach in Germany's hockey history.

He has also guided the national team to silver medals at the European Championships in 2019 and 2021, and a bronze in 2023.

"I've always admired Indian hockey, and I’m grateful to the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for giving me this opportunity," Altenburg was quoted as saying in a release.

"We have a healthy mix of young and experienced national and international players in the squad. I can't wait to get started and contribute to the team's success." David John , the strategy director for Lancers, said the German has worked with Indian players and has coached at the highest levels.

"His Olympic experience and practical approach to coaching will be a big help for the team as we aim to pick from where we left the last time," John added.

The Kalinga Lancers will play their first match against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30. 

Updated 14:02 IST, December 5th 2024

Olympics

Recommended

PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
Crackdown on Illegal Bangladeshi Immigrants: Delhi Police Launches Drive
India News
Christmas 2024 Recipes: Desserts That’ll Steal the Show
Lifestyle News
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Private Company in Noida Sector 65
India News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
Allu Arjun Ditches Trivikram For Sukumar After Pushpa 2 Success?
Entertainment News
Sunak Exits Downing Street, Successor Starmer Revives Hope For FTA
World News
India, Sweden Can Forge Stronger Partnership in Climate Solutions:
India News
UP PCS Prelim Exam Begins; Biometrics Introduced to Ensure Transparency
India News
416 Arrested in Assam's Third Phase Crackdown on Child Marriage: CM
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.