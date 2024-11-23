Jiri Kulich's goal in overtime gives Sabres a 3-2 victory over Ducks

Jiri Kulich scored with 59.4 seconds remaining in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 Friday night.

Anaheim goaltender John Gibson stopped Buffalo defensemen Owen Power on a 2-on-1 breakaway, but Kulich put the rebound into the upper right corner of the net for his second goal of the season and snap the Ducks three-game winning streak.

Peyton Krebs and Jason Zucker scored for Buffalo, which has won two straight and three of its last four. Power had two assists and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves.

Anaheim's goals were scored by Drew Helleson and Isac Lundestrom. Gibson stopped 31 shots.

Sabres: Center Tage Thompson, who leads Buffalo with 11 goals and 18 points, missed his fourth straight game due to a lower-body injury. Coach Lindy Ruff said before Friday's game he is hopeful Thompson can return to the lineup Saturday night in San Jose.

Ducks: Trevor Zegras has three assists in the past two games.

Krebs and Zucker scored in a 50-second span late in the second period to even it at 2-all. It was the sixth time Buffalo has scored twice within a minute. The Capitals, Canucks, Hurricanes and Golden Knights have done it seven times while the Kings have also accomplished it six times.

Zucker, who scored with 33 seconds remaining, has goals in two straight games. Alex Tuch, who had the first assist on Krebs’ goal, has a point in five straight (one goal, six assists).

Buffalo had its seven-game, power-play goal streak snapped. It was the longest run of any team this season.