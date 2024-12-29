Published 20:04 IST, December 29th 2024
Kerala Enters Final Of 53rd Senior National Men's Handball C'ship
In the final, Kerala will face Chandigarh at St. Berchmans College Grounds later in the day.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kerala entered the summit clash of the 53rd Senior Men's Handball Championship for the first time, edging out Services 23-21 in the semifinals here on Sunday.
It is the first time in the last 53 years that Kerala has made it to the final in the tournament.
Chandigarh earned their spot in the final by defeating Indian Railways 32-30 in a nail-biting encounter. PTI ATK AM ATK AM AM
