Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
  • News /
  • SportFit /
  • Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance: Mandaviya

Published 22:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Khelo India Scheme has Identified 2781 athletes, enhanced global sports performance: Mandaviya

The National Investigation Agency on Monday chargesheeted two accused for illegally transporting explosives in West Bengal, following an investigation into an explosion in August this year, according to an official statement.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya | Image: PTI

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Khelo India Scheme has identified 2781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, and is providing them with essential support as part of Khelo India Talent Development programme.

"The Khelo India Scheme identifies and nurtures talent through its Khelo India Talent Development program by supporting athletes across 21 sports including para-athletics, based on specific guidelines and benchmarks," Mandaviya said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"As on date, 2781 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) have been identified under the Scheme, who are provided support through coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA)," he added. Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said the Khelo India Scheme has identified 2781 athletes across 21 sports, including para-athletics, and is providing them with essential support as part of Khelo India Talent Development programme.

"The Khelo India Scheme identifies and nurtures talent through its Khelo India Talent Development program by supporting athletes across 21 sports including para-athletics, based on specific guidelines and benchmarks," Mandaviya said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

"As on date, 2781 Khelo India Athletes (KIAs) have been identified under the Scheme, who are provided support through coaching, equipment, medical care, and a monthly Out of Pocket Allowance (OPA)," he added.

Updated 22:03 IST, December 2nd 2024

Recommended

How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into It Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour at Kuwait Emir's Bayan Palace
India News
India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Gautam Gambhir Stuck In A Pickle As Indian Cricket Goes Into Transition
SportFit
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.