Published 16:03 IST, November 27th 2024

Mirabai Chanu To Skip World Championships As She Continues Rehab

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mirabai Chanu | Image: X

Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu will miss next week's weightlifting World Championships in Manama, Bahrain as she continues to undergo rehabilitation. 

The 30-year-old former world champion has not competed since her fourth-place finish in the women's 49kg category at the Paris Olympics in August. "Mira is still in rehab after the Paris Olympics. She will not be taking part in this World Championship," chief national coach Vijay Sharma told PTI.

Updated 16:03 IST, November 27th 2024

