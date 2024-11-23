Indiana Pacers Tyrese Haliburton struggling early in their follow-up to breakthrough season

If the first half of last season served as a coming-out party for Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers, the early part of this one is underscoring the challenges of sustaining that level of success.

Indiana (6-10) has lost three straight and five of its last six after falling 129-117 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. The Pacers are 0-2 in the NBA Cup after finishing second in this event last year, when it was known as the In-Season Tournament.

One reason for the drop-off is a slow start from Haliburton, who was part of the U.S. Olympic gold medal-winning team over the summer after earning third-team All-NBA honors last season while helping the Pacers make a surprising run into the Eastern Conference finals.

Haliburton is shooting just 37.8% overall and 29.4% from 3-point range, down from 47.7% overall and 36.4% from beyond the arc last season. His scoring average has dropped from 20.1 last season to 15.5 this year. He has 8.5 assists per game after averaging a league-high 10.9 in 2023-24.

“I’ve got to be better,” Haliburton said.

This tournament represented a showcase for Haliburton a year ago, as he even mimicked Milwaukee star Damian Lillard’s “Dame Time” celebration by pointing to his wrist while making a 3-pointer during a 27-point, 15-assist performance in a semifinal victory over the Bucks .

Haliburton now finds himself searching for answers. Although Haliburton had 18 points and nine assists Friday, he dismissed the notion this game represented a step forward for him. Much of his production came late in the game as the Pacers were trying to come back.

“I’ve just got to keep trusting myself, working hard, trusting my teammates,” Haliburton said. “I’ll figure it out.”

Friday’s performance followed a five-game stretch in which Haliburton shot 30.3% (20 of 66) overall. Haliburton was asked after the game if he has gained a better sense of what’s been holding him back lately.

“No, I don’t,” he replied.

The Pacers’ issues go beyond Haliburton’s struggles. Multiple injuries have set them back, as Aaron Nesmith has missed the last three weeks with a sprained ankle and Andrew Nembhard last played Nov. 6 due to a knee issue.

Pacers forward Pascal Siakam refused to use those injuries to explain away Indiana’s tough start.

This is the NBA, man,” said Siakam, who had 25 points Friday. “It happens to everyone. You can’t use it as an excuse.”

Indiana coach Rick Carlisle saw some encouraging signs in the way the Pacers performed Friday, even though they never led.

The Pacers trailed by as many as 25 in the third quarter and were still down 20 with less than 10 minutes left, but they cut the deficit to six midway through the final period.

“It’s something to build on, as tough as it’s been,” Carlisle said.

Carlisle said the Pacers seemed more connected at times Friday. He said that’s been an issue in other games this year, noting how issues on one end of the floor would hamper them on the other end as well.

“We got together yesterday and talked about it in pretty great detail and had some real honest talk about it,” Carlisle said. “We did a lot of listening to the players. They did a lot of talking to themselves about it.”

The benefits of that conversation were evident in Indiana’s second-half comeback Friday, but the Pacers ultimately fell short again to cap an 0-3 road trip. They return home for their next four games as they hope to continue improving their habits and start collecting some wins.

They only need to look at Friday’s opponent to see how fast teams can turn their fortunes around in the Eastern Conference. The Bucks lost eight of their first 10 games. They’ve won five of six since and suddenly are up to sixth place in the East.

“Right now, it can’t just be about the ball and who’s touching it and who’s getting shots,” Carlisle said. “It’s got to be about the entire team. It’s got to be about the challenges that we’re up against and what we’re representing.