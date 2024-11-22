Pistons guard Cade Cunningham leaves loss to the Hornets with hip injury after hard fall

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham left Thursday night’s game in Charlotte in the final minute of regulation due to a left hip injury and did not play in overtime as the Pistons fell to the Hornets.

Cunningham fell hard to the floor after getting fouled by Grant Williams with 48 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws to briefly give the Pistons the lead before leaving, and the Pistons lost 123-121.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered no update on Cunningham’s status after the game.