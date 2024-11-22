Search icon
  • Pistons guard Cade Cunningham leaves loss to the Hornets with hip injury after hard fall

Published 14:02 IST, November 22nd 2024

Detroit guard Cade Cunningham left Thursday night’s game in Charlotte in the final minute of regulation due to a left hip injury and did not play in overtime as the Pistons fell to the Hornets.

Cade Cunningham | Image: AP

Cunningham fell hard to the floor after getting fouled by Grant Williams with 48 seconds left in the game. He made both free throws to briefly give the Pistons the lead before leaving, and the Pistons lost 123-121.

Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff offered no update on Cunningham’s status after the game.

Cunningham finished with 27 points and 10 assists for the Pistons, who lost their second straight game to a Hornets team that got a career-high 38 points from Brandon Miller and 35 from LaMelo Ball.

 

Updated 15:14 IST, November 22nd 2024

