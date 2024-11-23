Search icon
  • Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season

Published 16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season

Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award | Image: AP

Updated 16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024

