Published 16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024
Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season
Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
- SportFit
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Shohei Ohtani wins third MVP award | Image: AP
Shohei Ohtani wins his third MVP and first in the NL following a historic offensive season with the Los Angeles Dodger
Updated 16:10 IST, November 23rd 2024