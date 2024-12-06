'I Think He's A Great Talent': Rohan Bopanna Names The Next Big Thing of Indian Tennis

Legendary Indian Tennis player Rohan Bopanna is one of the marquee players in the Tennis Premier League Season 6. The two-time Grand Slam champion is representing the Rajasthan Rangers, competing in the Mixed Doubles and Men’s Doubles categories.

After three days of tennis action at the Cricket Club of India (CCI) in Mumbai, his team are third on the points table with 154 points and are right in contention for a qualification spot for the finals.

This is Bopanna’s debut season in the Tennis Premier League, and he shared his excitement for the fast-paced 25-point format. “It's an exciting format and it keeps everybody on their toes since every point is crucial. I am having a lot of fun playing TPL”, he said.

He also shared his thoughts on playing in Mumbai after a long time, revisiting the court that has been ‘very special’ in his career. “2007 was the last time I played in Mumbai, and I love playing here. I've made two ATP Finals on that very special court right there,” an elated Bopanna added.

Rohan Bopanna on reuniting with Leander Paes

At Rajasthan Rangers, Bopanna is reunited with his former doubles partner, Leander Paes, who is a mentor for the side. When asked about having the opportunity of working with Paes again, Bopanna said, “He's been my teammate for such a long period of time. It has been 30 years of playing this sport, I've gained a lot of experience, and he brings extra experience. So, it's really a fun team to be with.”

There is a pool of talented young players playing in the Tennis Premier League this season, and the two-time Grand Slam champion is delighted to see them on the big stage. 21-year-old Karan Singh of Hyderabad Strikers has caught Bopanna’s eye. “I've been watching Karan, and I think he's a great talent. We need a lot of encouragement not only from private sponsors but also from the federation to support a talent like that. It's nice to see youngsters come out and play on the big stage.”