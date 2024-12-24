Published 09:24 IST, December 24th 2024
WWE RAW Results: Drew McIntyre Claims Victory Over Sami Zayn as The Bloodline’s New Alliance Emerges
Drew McIntyre defeated Sami Zayn in a hard-fought match, but The Bloodline's new alliance attacked post-match, leaving both Zayn and Jey Uso injured.
From the TD Garden Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, on December 23, 2024, WWE Monday Night Raw made much awaited comeback to our screens. The event included fierce contests, startling events, and a continuation of rivalries building for weeks. Fans were given a show full of shocks and vicious in-ring action with the continuous aftermath from the recent Saturday Night's Main Event. The match outcomes and highlights of this exciting edition of WWE Raw are broken out below.
WWE Raw Match Results
Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
Winner: Drew McIntyre by pinfall with the Claymore.
- Drew McIntyre continued his quest for vengeance, defeating Sami Zayn in a hard-fought match. After a back-and-forth battle, McIntyre’s Claymore sealed the victory. Post-match, McIntyre attacked Zayn until Jey Uso made the save, setting the stage for future tension between The Bloodline and McIntyre.
Alba Fyre vs. IYO SKY vs. Natalya (Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament, First Round)
Winner: IYO SKY by pinfall with a diving moonsault on Natalya.
- A high-flying three-way match saw IYO SKY come out on top, securing her spot in the next round of the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament.
Akira Tozawa vs. Chad Gable
Winner: Chad Gable by submission with the ankle lock.
- In an intense match, Chad Gable’s technical wrestling skills prevailed over Tozawa’s agility, locking in an ankle lock for the win.
Damian Priest vs. Dominik Mysterio
Winner: Damian Priest by disqualification.
- Dominik Mysterio, with interference from JD McDonagh disguised as Santa Claus and Finn Balor, was disqualified after a chaotic brawl outside the ring. Despite the disqualification, Priest stood tall after laying out his opponents.
Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz
Winner: Dexter Lumis by disqualification.
- Dexter Lumis defeated The Miz in a brutal encounter. However, the match ended in a disqualification when Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain interfered, leading to a chaotic post-match brawl involving the Wyatt Six.
WWE RAW Main Highlights
Drew McIntyre’s Heated Promo:
- The show opened with Drew McIntyre confronting the crowd and airing his grievances, particularly with members of The Bloodline. His promo set the tone for the night, revealing his frustration over his past treatment and hinting at his future intentions in WWE.
Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre’s Emotional Confrontation:
- The intense back-and-forth between Sami Zayn and Drew McIntyre added layers to their feud, with Zayn challenging McIntyre’s attitude and McIntyre highlighting the sacrifices made by WWE Superstars. Their confrontation became physical, leading to the match later in the evening.
IYO SKY’s Dominance in the Tournament:
- IYO SKY advanced in the Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament after defeating Alba Fyre and Natalya. Her high-flying style and technical prowess were on full display, earning her a spot in the next round.
Damian Priest’s DQ Victory:
- Despite being involved in a wild brawl and interference from Judgment Day members, Damian Priest picked up a DQ victory over Dominik Mysterio. This led to a post-match confrontation with the War Raiders, solidifying Priest’s status as a fan favorite.
Dexter Lumis vs. The Miz Chaos:
- Dexter Lumis faced off with The Miz in a thrilling match that ended in chaos after interference from Karrion Kross and the Authors of Pain. The lights went out, and when they returned, the Wyatt Six had surrounded the ring, setting the stage for future storylines involving the eerie faction.
The New Day’s Split Continues:
- A segment involving The New Day further deepened their ongoing storyline with Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who showed frustration over recent events. The tension reached a boiling point when Kofi’s mother refused to hug him, symbolizing a deeper emotional rift within the group.
The Bloodline’s New Alliance:
- In a shocking twist, Drew McIntyre’s win was followed by an ambush from a new iteration of The Bloodline, including Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. The alliance dominated the ring, leaving both Sami Zayn and Jey Uso incapacitated, signaling that The Bloodline’s power is far from over.
On December 23, 2024, WWE Raw produced an amazing show full of intense matches, startling events, and emotional confrontations. Fans could expect more drama and action entering next episodes as rivalries change and alliances shift.
Updated 09:24 IST, December 24th 2024