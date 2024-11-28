Apple AirPods 2 Sells for Under ₹7,500 in Flipkart Sale

The Apple AirPods 2 are currently down to one of their lowest prices in the ongoing Flipkart Black Friday sale. The second-generation AirPods are available for under ₹7,500 on Flipkart, giving customers savings of more than ₹3,000 on the previous cost. However, customers can save more on the AirPods 2 by using bank cards. Here is what interested customers should know about the Flipkart deal on the AirPods 2.

AirPods (2nd generation) discount on Flipkart

Customers can buy the AirPods (2nd generation) at a flat price of ₹7,499 on Flipkart currently, as opposed to its previous price of ₹10,499. The second-generation truly wireless stereo earbuds from Apple, however, were launched at an original price of ₹14,900 in 2019. Customers can use the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card for 5 per cent unlimited cashback and a regular Axis Bank credit card for discounts worth up to ₹1,500 on EMI transactions. Offers on other bank cards, such as HDFC Bank, are also available for customers.

AirPods (2nd generation) specifications

Launched more than five years ago, the AirPods (2nd generation) was not a major departure from the first generation, featuring the stem design, which customers have often found slightly uncomfortable for prolonged usage. However, the second-generation AirPods features the H1 chip for better audio experience and connectivity.

Apple also claimed that the new chip provided better battery life to the AirPods 2, which lasted up to 5 hours on a single charge with normal usage. With the charging case, the total battery life on the AirPods (2nd generation) is about 24 hours. The AirPods (2nd generation) also supports "Hey Siri" voice activation, bringing Apple's digital voice assistant right to the ears.