Blinkit Will Have To Abide by ‘Law of the Land’ While Providing Ambulance Services: Piyush Goyal

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that his only submission to Blinkit's ambulance service is that the quick commerce company has to make sure that they meet the law of the land. Besides, other legal requirements should be properly taken care of, the Union Minister told reporters at a briefing.

"As regards Blinkit with ambulance service or medicines being delivered, my only submission would be that they have to make sure that they meet the law of the land, and whatever other legal requirements should be properly taken care of. No laws of the land should be broken," Goyal said.

After daily essentials, beauty and cosmetics, pet care products, baby care products, and food items, among others, Blinkit has added one more service to its kitty, and it is for a social cause — ambulances at patient's doorstep in about 10 minutes.

To start with, as many as the first five ambulances hit the road in Gurugram started Thursday, founder and CEO of the quick commerce firm Blinkit, Albinder Dhindsa announced through a post on X. The CEO said yesterday they aim to solve the problem of providing quick and reliable ambulance service in Indian cities.

According to Dhindsa, Blinkit ambulances are equipped with essential life-saving equipment, including oxygen cylinders, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), stretcher, monitor, suction machine, and essential emergency medicines and injections.

Each ambulance would have a paramedic, an assistant and a trained driver to make sure they are able to deliver quality service. "Profit is not a goal here," the startup founder had said. “We will operate this service at an affordable cost for customers and invest in really solving this critical problem for the long term.”

Blinkit aims to expand to all major cities over the next two years.