OnePlus to Invest Rs 6,000 Crore in India by 2027 with Project Starlight

OnePlus to boost investment in India: OnePlus today announced that it will invest a sum of Rs 6,000 crore in India by 2027 to strengthen its product portfolio and services in India. The company also said that it will use Rs 2,000 crore of this sum for Project Starlight, as a part of which it will focus in accelerating innovation in its products and services over the course of next three years.

Elaborating on its plans, the company said that the Project Starlight will focus on three key areas -- making its products more durable devices, offering better customer service, and developing India-specific features.

The company said that as a part of project Starlight the company has already started working on the creation of the world's first DisplayMate A++ display and rolling out of the company's Green Line Worry-Free Solution. "The new display is set to premiere in an upcoming flagship device and is designed to excel in the harsh sunlight of India, redefining clarity, brightness, and color vibrancy. The 2K 120Hz ProXDR Display's peak brightness of 4500 nits," OnePlus wrote hinting towards the upcoming launch of the OnePlus 13.

On offering better customer service, the company said that it plans to 'expand its service centers by 50 percent by mid-2026'. Additionally, the company is upgrading half of its flagship retail stores to provide a better in-store experience at the third-party stores.

OnePlus also said that it will work on developing India-centric features for its smartphones, some of which we will get to see in the upcoming OnePlus 13 smartphone. The company said that its upcoming smartphone will offer 5.5G connectivity along with an extended Bluetooth range of up to 360 meters.