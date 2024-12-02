Government Warns Mobile Phone Users, Urges Them Not To Pick These Calls

The government has issued a warning to mobile phone subscribers in India, urging them to "be cautious" of international fraud calls. In a new post on X, the Department of Telecommunications has asked users to stay vigilant and avoid engaging with numbers with an international dialling code, as they have often been found malicious.

DoT said in the post that users should act with caution when they are receiving calls from numbers that start with +77, +89, +85, +86, and +84. Of these codes, only +86 and +84 are currently functional, belonging to China and Vietnam, respectively. The rest are dummy or unassigned codes. The government's telecom agency said it "never" makes such calls, informing users about how some fraud calls could have people masquerading as government officials on the line.

In case a user receives calls or SMSs from an unknown number with one of the aforementioned dialling prefixes, they should report such communication on the government's Sanchar Saathi portal via Chakshu. Doing this, DoT said, would help it "block these numbers and protect others."